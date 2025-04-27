City pays out record-breaking claims after rampant issue wreaks havoc on roads: 'Likely to keep occurring'

The Leeds City Council in England has spent more than £6 million (approximately $8 million) fixing potholes over the last few years. However, it warned that rising global temperatures and heavier rainfall mean potholes are "likely to keep occurring."

What's causing potholes in Leeds?

As the Yorkshire Evening Post reported, despite the council allocating funds to repair potholes across the city, compensation claims for accidents caused by potholes have increased by 70% since 2021, according to data from Accident Claims Advice.

The 968 claims filed against the council over the last three years have cost the government £108,000 (around $143,000). In 2023, the council paid out a record amount for compensation claims and has asked for greater financial support from the central government.

Leeds City Council's spending to fix potholes has increased steadily since 2021, signaling that the warming climate is outpacing its ability to repair enough potholes before they cause damage to people's vehicles or result in injuries.

According to the council, "The frequency of flooding events in Leeds has increased in recent years." In winter, intense rainfall has caused rivers to overflow, while short bursts of heavy downpours in summer have led to more surface water flooding.

A combination of rising temperatures and unpredictable rainfall patterns causes asphalt to buckle and crack, eventually leading to the formation of potholes.

Why do worsening potholes matter?

Potholes can damage cars in several ways, resulting in minor inconveniences or significant repair bills. Punctured tires, wheel damage, and suspension issues are most common, but a deep pothole can lead to more severe problems, such as alignment and steering issues or damage to the undercarriage.

They also increase the risk of car and bicycle accidents and may cause injuries to unwary pedestrians.

"Councils and local authorities have a duty of care to ensure the safety of people using public spaces, such as parks, highways and footpaths," Public Liability Specialist Beverly Faulkner told the Yorkshire Evening Post. "A crucial part of this is making sure the land under their control is properly maintained. Failing to do this can put people at risk."

"It is vital that roads are properly maintained and councils are held responsible for the roads they maintain," she added.

This is a perfect example to show that even though addressing our warming climate is expensive, ignoring its consequences is far costlier. A study published in Nature Communications found that if action is not taken to address climate change, it could result in global economic losses of between approximately $150 trillion and $792 trillion by 2100.

In comparison, limiting warming to 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius (2.7 to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels by transitioning to clean energy would cost major economies between $16 trillion and $103 trillion.

In 2024, investments in clean energy were nearly double those in dirty fuel, and more homeowners are switching to solar power than ever before. These actions will help cool the planet and hopefully lead to fewer pothole issues in Leeds and elsewhere.

