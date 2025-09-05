US schools take action to combat hidden health threat impacting children: 'Has largely gone under the radar'

"It's not one solution that will fit them all."

Kids having access to clean drinking water in schools might seem like a basic necessity, but in many regions across the globe, that can be easier said than done.

New Hampshire is addressing this issue in its school system by implementing a statewide program to test for lead in drinking water. The Get the Lead Out of Drinking Water program aims to locate schools with lead issues in their water and remedy the situation.

Run by the state's Department of Environmental Services, the program has seen enrollment by 575 of the 633 eligible schools. As noted by New Hampshire State Representative Bill Boyd, the program addresses a growing concern that many might not be aware of. "Let's be honest, it's a pediatric public health issue that has largely gone under the radar," Boyd told WMUR9.

Elevated levels of lead in drinking water can potentially cause several serious health issues, including neurological and cardiovascular issues. Young children can often be the most vulnerable population to prolonged lead exposure.

The DES reported that more than half of the schools in New Hampshire could have drinking water fountains that test above the state's minimum levels. However, many of these schools may not even be aware that their drinking water poses a potential health hazard to their children.

Patrick Connors, the principal of Epsom Central School, revealed that it came as a shock to find out that his school had several fixtures that showed higher levels of lead. In fact, 13 of 82 tested fixtures had lead levels above five parts per billion in 2024, the state's legal limit that requires reporting and remediation.

"You have it from the pipes," Connors said. "You could have it from the fixtures. It could be coming into the building. So, it's not one solution that will fit them all." Thankfully, the school wasn't required to foot the bill to fix the issue.

Epsom Central School was able to secure an $11,000 grant from the program to replace four drinking water fixtures as well as add 13 water filters throughout the building. According to WMUR9, the New Hampshire Drinking Water and Ground Water Trust Fund has already contributed $1 million to help cover costs for the statewide program.

