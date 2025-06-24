  • Tech Tech

Researchers develop new technology to destroy hazardous substances in drinking water: 'Will fundamentally alter our approach'

"If the water isn't clean, isn't safe to drink or is far away … then we're not delivering for the world's children."

by Matthew Swigonski
Photo Credit: Purdue

While being able to drink clean water is as easy as turning on the faucet for some, many others struggle with the challenges of contaminated water and poor water quality. However, a team of researchers out of Purdue University has announced a development in water technology that it believes can bridge that gap. 

According to a news release from the Purdue Research Foundation, professors and students from multiple campuses as well as industry insiders helped create "an energy efficient, ambient temperature solution" that tackles contamination in both residential and industrial applications.

As noted by the researchers, testing indicated that the technology effectively destroyed a number of hazardous chemicals. These chemicals ranged from fuel additives to pharmaceuticals. The team sent samples to two third-party testing laboratories in California that confirmed the removal of "forever chemicals," or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances

In 2019, the World Health Organization released a report estimating that more than 2 billion people around the world lack access to safely managed clean drinking water.

"Mere access is not enough. If the water isn't clean, isn't safe to drink, or is far away, and if toilet access is unsafe or limited, then we're not delivering for the world's children," said Kelly Ann Naylor, associate director of water, sanitation, and hygiene at UNICEF.

Following the success of the water purification technology, Rene Ramirez, founder of Fino Advisors, chose to fund the early-stage development in partnership with the university. This has led to the creation of Frellmann Water Technologies to further develop the technology. According to PitchBook, the company is already in the "generating revenue" stage.

Fred Berry, professor at the Purdue Polytechnic Institute's School of Engineering Technology, applauded the success of the development and its potential. "This initiative will fundamentally alter our approach to water treatment, showcasing the powerful outcomes that arise when diverse talents unite," Berry said

The technology will be utilized in multiple Central California locations before potentially becoming available nationwide at a later date. 

