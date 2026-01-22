Job applicants file lawsuit against technology used to screen potential hires: 'I deserve to know'

"They're not giving me any feedback, so I can't address the issues."

Not only is artificial intelligence threatening to replace human labor, but it's also stopping people from getting the few jobs left, according to The New York Times.

What's happening?

The hiring software Eightfold deploys AI to score job applicants on a scale of 1 to 5, helping human resource departments save time sifting through resumes. A new lawsuit has asserted that this is akin to credit ratings and seeks to compel Eightfold to provide the same level of transparency that's legally required of credit agencies. This would force the company to disclose how applicants are being rated and provide opportunities to correct those ratings.

"I think I deserve to know what's being collected about me and shared with employers," said plaintiff Erin Kistler, per the Times. "And they're not giving me any feedback, so I can't address the issues."

Why is AI important?

Running afoul of labor laws is a major concern with the proliferation of AI, but it's not the only danger. Artificial intelligence is also a major strain on the electrical grid. Data centers are requiring more and more power, which can affect utility rates for other consumers, and generate pollution when those energy sources are coal or gas. This pollution exacerbates destructive weather patterns and increases property costs for all of those in the wake of ensuing natural disasters.

What's being done about AI?

The case against Eightfold is seeking class-action status and will likely take years to conclude. Plaintiffs remain steadfast in their lawsuit.

"There is no AI exemption to our laws," said one of the plaintiff's lawyers, David Seligman, per the Times. "Far too often, the business model of these companies is to roll out these new technologies, to wrap them in fancy new language, and ultimately to just violate people's rights."

Meanwhile, tech giants such as Meta, Microsoft, and Google are investing in nuclear power. While concerns about their AI's impact on the global labor market remain, this at least helps address issues related to harmful carbon pollution.

