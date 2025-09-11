Energy firm to build massive new facility that will transform power grid: 'We reached an important milestone'

Renewable Energy Magazine reported that Luxcara is building its largest offshore wind project ever with the help of turbines from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

There are two projects in the German North Sea: the Waterkant 300-megawatt offshore wind project should conclude by late 2028, and the Waterekke 1,500-MW project has a 2029 end date. Altogether, these projects have a combined capacity of 1,800 MW to provide clean energy for up to 2.4 million households after the connection to Germany's national grid.

"We reached an important milestone, and we are pleased to have reserved 97 wind turbines from Siemens Gamesa for this project alone," Holger Matthiesen, managing director of the two project companies, said in an August press release.

This milestone involves helping the German government reach its target of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030, followed by at least 70 gigawatts by 2045, as outlined in the German Offshore Wind Energy Act.

Utilizing wind energy adds to the diverse portfolio of greener energy options, which include solar, geothermal, energy harnessed from ocean waves, and, to an imperfect extent that is still better for the atmosphere, nuclear power. With various sources, energy independence and reduced reliance on toxic and polluting dirty fuels, regardless of location, is more feasible. Cleaner power means cleaner air and water for all life to thrive.

Individuals and businesses can save money on lower energy bills. Wind is free fuel that doesn't require mining or transport, thus making operational costs lower.

Building out these wind farms helps the economy by supplying local jobs. According to Clean Energy Wire, in 2021, 130,000 of the 344,000 renewable energy jobs in Germany were in the onshore and offshore wind power industry. Globally, the number of wind power jobs went from 1.25 million in 2020 to 1.4 million jobs only a year later, per the World Economic Forum.

In the United Kingdom, 6 million homes can receive power from the Dogger Bank offshore wind project upon its 2026 completion.

While the rollback of key Inflation Reduction Act tax incentives in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act has slowed the United States' green energy transition at the federal level, states and local communities remain engaged. The Vineyard Wind 1 project can power 30,000 homes in Massachusetts. Revolution Wind is slated to power 350,000 homes across Rhode Island and Connecticut.

