Massive 370 Tesla Semi order solidifies the EV giant's place in commercial trucking industry

"It will be a huge joint effort to electrify trucking globally."

The all-electric Tesla Semi is taking off in the Golden State.

As Teslarati reported, freight electrification company WattEV just put in an approximately $100 million order for 370 Tesla Semis in what constitutes the biggest single electric truck order in California history.

The partnership makes a lot of sense given California's aims to electrify freight operations to reduce pollution, as well as WattEV's positioning as a top electric freight operator and investor in charging infrastructure.

At the annual ACT Expo industry event, WattEV CEO Salim Youssefzadeh explained the move.

"We selected the Tesla Semi based on cost, performance, and availability after issuing a public request for proposals," Youssefzadeh said, according to Teslarati.

He further cited positive reviews from fleet operators and the brand's accelerating production.

As Teslarati noted, WattEV expects the first 50 trucks in 2026, with the full fleet operating by the end of 2027. A vast majority will support a Port of Oakland program, where electric trucks could help replace conventional vehicles.

WattEV is developing fast charging hubs across Oakland, Fresno, Stockton, and Sacramento, with stations designed to add about 300 miles of range in around 30 minutes. That brings charging time closer to the length of a diesel fueling stop.

The company's successful roll-outs in Southern California and its ports provided the proof of concept, according to Teslarati. For the freight industry, WattEV's latest move demonstrates that electric long-haul and regional trucking can work at scale, not just in pilot programs.

As Tesla begins mass production of the Semi in Nevada, the apparent demand is great news for the fledgling vehicle. It could also bode very well for local air quality, as studies show electric vehicle deployment greatly reduces pollutants.

Commenters on Teslarati celebrated the big order.

"Good to see Tesla open to doing business with others that offer charging facilities," one wrote. "It will be a huge joint effort to electrify trucking globally."

"Now I was assured, by several people here, that Tesla was not going to build this, and if they did there would be no customers," another snarkily wrote.

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