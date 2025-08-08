General Motors announces major facility upgrade that could solve serious issue with American EVs: 'Will enable us to scale production'

General Motors will upgrade Ultium Cells LLC's Spring Hill, Tennessee, battery cell manufacturing facility.

According to a press release, the upgrades will allow the facility to produce lithium-iron phosphate battery cells by 2027.

This is incredible news for anyone looking to purchase an electric vehicle in the relatively near future.

Ultium is a collaboration between General Motors and LG Energy Solutions. GM hopes that it will help create a zero-emissions, all-electric-motoring future by making affordable batteries for EVs.

"This upgrade at Spring Hill will enable us to scale production of lower-cost LFP cell technologies in the U.S., complementing our high-nickel and future lithium manganese rich solutions and further diversifying our growing EV portfolio," said Kurt Kelty, VP of batteries, propulsion, and sustainability at GM.

By creating low-cost batteries, GM will make it easier for everyday people to invest in EVs.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

EV costs are falling as battery prices become more affordable. While batteries can contribute to EVs being more expensive than gas cars, the former ultimately cost less to operate.

The Natural Resources Defense Council noted that electricity prices are usually more stable than gas prices. In a 2018 study, The University of Michigan said that EVs cost $485 a year to operate on average. In comparison, gas-powered cars cost $1,117.

EVs also pollute less than gas-powered cars. Per the U.S. Department of Energy, a gas-powered car puts 12,594 pounds of CO2 in the air annually. EVs are responsible for 2,551 pounds of CO2 per year, mostly because of charging batteries using grid-provided electricity that's heavily reliant on dirty fuels.

It is possible to reduce this number if you have an EV by doing a couple of things. For example, you can cut pollution and reduce charging costs by installing solar panels on your home and charging your car there. EnergySage can help you find the right installer.

While the Ultium facility upgrade won't be immediate, the company will continue investing in people and our environment. The Spring Hill location employs 1,300 people, and its focus on affordability will make it easier for everyone to be a part of a cleaner, greener future.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





