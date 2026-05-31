Ferrari's EV stumble has Lamborghini convinced it made right call by walking away from its first all-electric supercar

"By observing the market … we saw that the acceptance curve [of EVs] for our type of customers is not increasing."

Ferrari's rocky EV rollout is already reshaping the conversation in the luxury auto world.

After backlash over Ferrari's newly unveiled electric model, Lamborghini says it feels even more confident that shelving its own first EV was the right move — a decision that could slow momentum for cleaner vehicles at the very top of the market, even as EVs and hybrids gain momentum on the heels of rising gas prices worldwide.

According to the Robb Report, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelman told CNBC that Ferrari's Luce launch reinforced Lamborghini's decision to abandon a full EV and focus instead on plug-in hybrids.

That marks a turn from Lamborghini's 2021 "Direzione Cor Tauri" electrification plan, a roughly $1.8 billion roadmap calling for hybrid versions of every model by 2025 and a first EV before 2030.

The company has already met the hybrid target, but the all-electric Lanzador was canceled and could still return as a plug-in hybrid. In fact, automotive scientists increasingly are showing hybrids can not only exceed gas-only cars on mileage but also on acceleration and speed by combining powertrains, as electric motors can provide the instant torque that gas-only cars cannot.

Still, gas-only cars can generally reach higher sustained speeds after the point of acceleration, so it makes some sense that a car built for racing might favor a hybrid design, and for normal driving, a plug-in hybrid is capable of operating in EV-only mode for as long as its battery size can run.

Winkelman said Lamborghini had been tracking customer sentiment and concluded that demand for a battery-powered Lamborghini was not growing quickly enough.

"By observing the market … we saw that the acceptance curve [of EVs] for our type of customers is not increasing," he said.

Ferrari's Luce carries a $640,000 price tag and was designed by former Apple design chief Jonny Ive, but it has drawn criticism over its styling, with some arguing it doesn't look like a Ferrari at all.

The company's stock also fell 8% after the debut, adding financial pressure to the design backlash.

Luxury automakers often act as trendsetters, shaping how investors, other car companies, and consumers think about new technology.

When a high-profile EV launch stumbles, it can give other companies cover to delay or scale back electrification plans.

While plug-in hybrids can reduce fuel use, they still rely on gas and can extend dependence on combustion engines instead of moving fully away from them.

Carmakers have spent years rolling out climate-friendly road maps, only to revise them when market conditions become tougher.

That kind of whiplash can leave consumers confused about what progress is actually being made — and whether companies are truly committed to cleaner transportation or simply managing brand risk.

Lamborghini is sticking with plug-in hybrids as its bridge strategy.

Winkelman said the transition from traditional engines to plug-in models has already worked for the company, suggesting Lamborghini sees hybrids as the safer business bet while it waits for customer attitudes to shift.

That approach is becoming more common across the auto industry. Developing new vehicles is expensive, and some brands are opting to slow their all-electric plans rather than gamble on weak demand in premium segments.

"Our decision to go from [traditional internal combustion engine] to plug-in was a very important one for us, and it worked out," Winkelman said. "We don't speak about our competitors … but everybody has their own strategy."

Despite the move, those who switch from gas-driving to all electric tend to save significantly by dodging expensive prices at the pump and with reduced maintenance costs.

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