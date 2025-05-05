Controversial bill could outlaw popular item and bring steep penalties: 'Violators would receive a warning, followed by increasing fines'

Lake Tahoe is known for its beauty, but unfortunately, it also has a trash problem that includes water bottles. A new bill in the Nevada legislature aims to eliminate that plastic refuse.

According to The Nevada Independent, a Nevada Senate bill "takes direct aim at the issue and would prohibit the sale of single-use plastic water bottles on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe."

The bill takes inspiration from similar California bills. For example, the city of South Lake Tahoe already bans single-use plastic bottles of less than 1 gallon. On April 22, Truckee introduced a similar ban.

If the bill passes, "local health departments would be responsible for enforcing the bill starting Jan. 1 — violators would receive a warning, followed by increasing fines of up to $500 per violation per year," according to the Independent.

While the International Bottled Water Association believes the bill restricts people's access to a healthy drinking option, advocates of the bill hope that visitors will bring reusable water bottles to the lake. They can refill them at free water stations using water treated from the lake.

That would help tackle the lake's major plastic trash problem. For instance, over the past decade, 24,000 bottles have been picked up by volunteers on the California and Nevada sides, per the Independent. On the Nevada side alone, volunteers removed 2,000 bottles in 2023 and 2024.

Not only is plastic hazardous to wildlife, but it can also be an eyesore for people trying to enjoy the lake.

Banning single-use plastic bottles won't just clear up the trash; it will also be better for visitors' health. According to a study published by the National Institute of Health, "on average, a liter of bottled water included about 240,000 tiny pieces of plastic."

You can help eliminate this plastic waste and limit microplastic exposure by using less plastic. You can use reusable bottles for your water and coffee. Many cute reusable bottles are available, so you can enjoy your refreshment in style.

State Sen. Melanie Scheible said: "This bill is coming from local people who live in Lake Tahoe, who visit Lake Tahoe, who love Lake Tahoe, who really want to maintain the beauty of the lake for generations to come."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.