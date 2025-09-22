Officials issue sweeping ban that will have major impact on restaurants: 'An existential decision'

Nigeria's largest city has enacted a controversial ban that addresses a growing concern in the region.

Lagos began the full enforcement of a sweeping ban on single-use plastics July 1. This includes plastic straws, plastic cutlery, and all single-use carrier bags under 40 microns of thickness. The move follows a previous ban that targeted Styrofoam food packs in January 2024.

In a press release, the Lagos State government announced that the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps seized 2.5 million naira ($1,672) worth of Styrofoam food packs and single-use plastics as part of its enforcement of the ban.

Corps Marshal Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole revealed the details of the seizure. "We discovered via intelligence reports that there are traders in shopping malls and markets around the State who keep flouting the orders of the State, hence our decision to undertake enforcement operations in the Agege, Oshodi, Idunmota, Mushin, Victoria Island, and Lekki market areas," Cole said.

Without proper removal, plastic pollution can contaminate soil and water with microplastics and the leaching of toxic chemicals. Since plastic is not biodegradable, it can persist in the environment for centuries, breaking down into microplastics that enter ecosystems and food chains. This can ultimately impact human health following the consumption of contaminated food sources.

Wary of the effects of plastic waste, Cole said that the ban "remains in the best interest of the environment." Despite this, these bans can pose a challenge for businesses and their overall profits, as the potential increased costs of plastic alternatives and limited options can lead to the illegal use of plastic products.

Regardless of the potential side effects, Tokunbo Wahab, the commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources in Lagos, emphasized the importance of the move to ban plastics.

"The decision to ban single-use plastics in Lagos since the beginning of 2025 was an existential decision, which is the aftermath of several factors; Lagos being a coastal state below the sea level with the smallest land mass of 3,575 square kilometers [1,380 square miles] of land with about 10% of the country's population," Wahab said in a statement. "That alone is a recipe for crisis."

