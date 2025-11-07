Kylie Jenner under fire after newly surfaced records reveal shocking habits: 'With no concern for anybody else'

"Why the rich stay rich and the poor stay poor."

American socialite and media personality Kylie Jenner is being called out on social media for wasteful use of her private jet.

A TikTok post revealed a sighting of Jenner's jet, which flew from Los Angeles to San Diego on Oct. 25.

The flight lasted only 30 minutes but cost an estimated $1,608 in fuel. According to the post, the jet only remained in San Diego for about four hours before returning to L.A.

This highlights the disproportionate environmental impact and frivolity of private jet culture.

Private jets are notorious for emitting exorbitantly high levels of carbon pollution per passenger and being a wasteful use of natural resources. They also point to the gross inequities in the world today and the disregard some wealthy elites have for the environment.

Unfortunately, Jenner isn't the only jet owner who takes wasteful, pollution-heavy, energy-intensive flights.

The public has increasingly criticized celebrities, CEOs, and government officials for their use of private jets. Studies show that these people's excessive travel habits are harming the planet and making the air more contaminated and less breathable for everyone.

Fortunately, innovative companies are exploring sustainable aviation fuels to reduce pollution and support energy independence.

Meanwhile, numerous airlines have invested in technologies and partnerships that reimagine air travel and make it less harmful to people and the environment.

As an individual, you can prioritize sustainability when you travel by biking instead of driving, taking public transportation, and walking. In some areas, high-speed rail allows people to commute long distances in luxury.

Social media users were outraged to learn about this flight and shared their frustrations in the comments.

"With no concern for anybody else," one user wrote.

"It's not about the money, y'all, it's about the emissions from these short jet trips," another explained.

"LA to SD is literally a 3-hour drive lmao," someone pointed out.

"This comment section is proof why the rich stay rich and the poor stay poor," a fourth person added. "The rich are also killing the planet."

