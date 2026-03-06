Kylie Jenner faces backlash after aerial footage reveals construction of massive estate: 'It's grotesque honestly'

It never hurts to question where your media comes from.

It can be hard to keep up with the Kardashians and Jenners when just watching how they live is exhausting.

There are a lot of layers to this video that someone posted in r/KUWTKSnark. Viewers and even the original poster themselves were led to believe that it showed Kylie Jenner's most recent construction project.

The video appeared to be a repost from Facebook that showed a time-lapse of Jenner's new mansion's construction.

In a comment, the Reddit original poster wrote, "6 years for this... tasteless garbage."

"It's grotesque honestly," another person commented.

Jenner purchased the land for the mansion in 2020. Construction actually wrapped up at the end of 2025, according to Realtor.com.

At the same time as her land purchase, however, Jenner bought a mansion in Los Angeles for $36.5 million. Now that her new "Hidden Hills" mansion is finished, Realtor.com stated that Jenner's selling the Los Angeles property for $48 million.

Architectural Digest reported that the new Hidden Hills property plans originally included a 12-car garage, a guest house, and a sports court.

The comments, however, reveal even more about this video. One user noticed that the video was likely AI-generated. They wrote that "the roof looks airbrushed on and the left side of the house glitches."

Another eagle-eyed commenter asked if this was even Jenner's newest mansion at all. The building at the end of the video looked a lot like another of Jenner's mansions.

The OP replied by linking a post in the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" subreddit from four years ago. The fourth, fifth, and sixth images in the post show a mansion that indeed looks very similar to the end of the video the OP posted.

The OP also wrote back, "Actually, your right. Bc she's had this house for years now. It's in the same community as the one she's building now."

This post is a crucial reminder to always check your sources. Outrage against the Kardashian-Jenners is totally justified, especially considering how their pollution contributes to harm against people and the planet. At the same time, it never hurts to question where your media comes from.

