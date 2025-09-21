Kylie Jenner ignites backlash with latest addition to her new mansion: 'Absolutely no one needs'

Kylie Jenner's new mansion is now surrounded by mature olive trees, which are drinking up hundreds of thousands of gallons of water.

According to Luxury Launches via The Mirror, Kylie Jenner just dropped $500,000 on century-old mature olive trees. Their main purpose is to provide her new estate with total privacy. However, these thirsty trees will likely use about 490,000 gallons of fresh water annually.

In Los Angeles County, where droughts are frequent and water is precious, this decision is reckless. The region has seen many dry spells, which can last for years.

If Jenner wanted privacy, she could've opted for fences, walls, gates, or even native desert plants. Instead, she chose these luxurious trees that will require copious amounts of water. According to LL, it's estimated they need about 1,340 gallons daily. That's as much water as 28 Californians use each day on average.

The last California drought lasted from February 2020 to October 2023, per Calmatters. The drought before that lasted about eight years. According to Plantmaps, 38% of the state has been in drought as of September 2, and 35% of the state is classified as Abnormally Dry.

Using this much water for "privacy" depletes the region's already limited water resources. If a severe drought hits, thousands of households could be without fresh water.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Furthermore, California's fresh water resources are crucial for managing wildfires. As of September 11, there are at least 13 fires larger than 300 acres burning in California, per Calmatters.

To make matters worse, these olive trees may be invasive. It's unclear exactly what species of olive tree Jenner's new property is covered with. But many olive tree species are invasive in California, including the common olive tree or Olea europaea.

In Southern California and the Central Valley, these trees can take over grasslands and shrublands. They push out native species and disrupt ecosystems, disturbing the biodiversity and balance of the area.

It's not just the olive trees people have a problem with. Many can't understand why she needs such a massive house.

On one Reddit post showing the house, a commenter wrote, "Unless you have like 58 kids, absolutely no one needs a house stupidly big."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.