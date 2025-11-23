Experts sound alarm over nation's dire economic future: 'Across various sectors'

Experts participated in a dialogue session to provide assessments of the country's current state.

In Kuwait, scientists and economic experts gathered to discuss the country's need to address climate-related challenges that are impacting economic growth. The Kuwait Times reported that experts participated in a dialogue session, "Climate Change and Economic Challenges," to provide assessments of the country's current state.

What is the economic impact of rising global temperatures on Kuwait?

Kuwait is one of the world's leading producers of oil, according to the Energy Information Administration. As a result, the majority of the country's energy comes from dirty fuels, such as oil and natural gas.

Unfortunately, Kuwait's reliance on dirty energy is actually causing the country's economy more harm than good down the line. By continuing to rely on nonrenewable energy sources, Kuwait emits harmful pollutants into the atmosphere, contributing to the overheating of the planet.

While transitioning to renewable energy sources requires upfront investments, it's far more costly to continue relying on dirty energy and to ignore the climate crisis. In fact, an analysis conducted by the University of Oxford found that the world would save $12 trillion after switching to renewable energy sources by 2050.

Why are climate discussions in Kuwait important?

Climate discussions in Kuwait are essential for jump-starting the energy changes the nation needs to make. Kuwait is a desert nation, so the country already endures hotter temperatures. However, rising global temperatures have exacerbated heat waves in Kuwait, further increasing temperatures.

Coastal flooding is also a major threat to the nation if Kuwait continues on a path of high pollution. According to IFRC's Climate Fact Sheet on Kuwait, if no significant changes are made in the country's energy plans, "an annual average of 594,500 people are projected to be affected by flooding due to sea level rise between 2070 and 2100."

At the event, experts emphasized the demand for "modern strategies" to better address and combat "climate-related economic challenges." The Kuwait Times also reported that the speakers highlighted the need for Kuwait to develop a more sustainable economic approach that "includes green urban planning, emission reduction, investment in renewable energy projects and enhanced infrastructure development."

How climate discussions help with rising global temperatures

Analyzing the climate crisis and outlining potential solutions is the first step in combating rising global temperatures.

Moving forward, the group of experts who participated in the panel is planning on gathering together again to provide concrete "recommendations on advancing sustainable development across various sectors of the national economy."

