  • Business Business

University sparks outrage over image used in promotional materials: 'This [hurts] my heart'

"Art is dead."

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
"Art is dead."

Photo Credit: Instagram

A student at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania lambasted their college after the admissions office posted an AI-generated image on social media. 

In the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, the student explained that KU is "renowned" for its art program, offering studies in animated arts, art history, communication design, and art — the last of which covers everything from drawing to printmaking to photography. 

However, Kutztown University Admissions (@admissions_ku) apparently overlooked that fact, following in the footsteps of other organizers and companies that have slapped together artificial intelligence-based artwork without considering a skilled artist for the job. 

While a school art project may not come with the level of pay that awaits creative professionals, commenters on Reddit still feared it was an ominous sign of what's to come. 

"Art is dead. Genie out of the bottle. Best get a nice boring job and weather the storm for the next century or so," one person wrote

"Oh honey, they just didn't want to pay an artist," another said, to which the OP replied, "They have enough money, and there are students that would do it for FREE." 

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

Public outcry provoked an apology from the Instagram account, according to the OP, who pointed out that it's "still not cool that it happened in the first place." Unfortunately, the upsetting art department snub may not be the only impact of the AI-generated golden bear.

That's because producing an image with generative AI requires as much energy as it takes to power up a smartphone, according to a study analyzed by MIT Technology Review. Even small AI data centers go through millions of liters of water annually

Per the Environmental Protection Agency, less than 1% of water on the planet is available for humans to use, making responsible management of the precious resource all the more crucial. To that end, more efficient cooling systems and simplified algorithms could help.

Do you think more places of worship should embrace clean energy?

Yes — it sets a positive example ⛪

Only if it saves money 💰

No opinion 🤷

Absolutely not 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"As a Kutztown alumni, this [hurts] my heart," another Redditor said

"AI should do dishes, not art," someone else suggested.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x