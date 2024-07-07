  • Business Business

Customer shares photos of head-turning product filling shelves in store's garden center: 'I honestly can't believe these exist'

"That's just too much to wrap my head around."

by Laurelle Stelle
"That's just too much to wrap my head around."

Photo Credit: iStock

After a trip to Home Depot, one Redditor was up in arms about a product they saw on the store's shelves.

"Home Depot at it again!" they complained.

"That's just too much to wrap my head around."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The picture features a tray full of small, potted succulents. Instead of their natural green, the plants have been painted purple, red, pink, and teal. They're being marketed as "Kosmik Kaktus."

"I honestly can't believe these exist every time I see them," said one commenter. "Someone somewhere is actually buying these, they must be, and that's just too much to wrap my head around."

Although the practice doesn't make much sense, it's not limited to Home Depot. Another user complained about the same issue when they found succulents apparently dipped in blue paint at Lowe's.

Commenters expressed concern about the plants being able to breathe and photosynthesize through the paint, but one commenter insisted it wasn't a problem. "I've read the label before In store," said the user. "The label there says 'Kosmik Kaktus plants get their otherworldly look from colors specially formulated for plant life. The artificial coloring does not harm the plants and they will grow out of it in time.'"

Watch now: Alex Honnold shows off his new Rivian

But other users weren't satisfied. 

"With all due respect, as someone who has been into plants and aquariums for a bit, so many people in these hobbies will tell you lies or very cherry picked info," said a commenter. "If I am going to believe that the paint isn't harmful, I would definitely want to see studies done on it, and in the concentrations they spray onto the plants."

If the paint really is harmless, then this is an understandable, if weird, trend. But if the paint actually does stop the plant from respirating and photosynthesizing, as it seems like it should, then this is a huge waste of customers' money and of the resources it takes to grow, prepare, and ship each plant. Plus, many paints contain chemicals that are bad for people and the environment.

Gardeners who prefer unpainted plants can always grow their own instead.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

It's all part of Staples' strategy to finally offer a solution to a key part of the fragmented, often frustrating recycling experience in the U.S.
Business

Staples' new plan is to recycle nearly everything — and pay their customers for it

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There are a few differences, which you’ll quickly get used to.
Home

Induction stoves can be a total game-changer in the kitchen — and these ultra-efficient gadgets prove it

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x