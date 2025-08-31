Kmart under fire for allegedly making misleading claims about its products: 'Consumers have a right to clear and accurate information'

You can't believe everything you read, especially not every "green" initiative.

Kmart became one of the latest culprits of this kind of misleading messaging when it claimed its cotton products were made from entirely sustainable sources, according to the Waikato Times.

What's happening?

The Commerce Commission, an industry regulator in New Zealand, found that Kmart's cotton products were not "100% sustainably sourced," which is how they were advertised online for over a year. In reality, these products were mixed in with the same supply chain as the rest of the cotton.

This discovery cast the household brand's "100%" messaging into doubt. The regulatory agency gave the company an official warning, and the marketing in question was removed from e-commerce products, the Waikato Times reported.

Why is corporate honesty important?

When a business claims to be doing something good for the environment but can't back it up, it's an example of greenwashing. This practice is becoming all too common as people prioritize environmental impact in their shopping lists and businesses are incentivized to appeal to them.

Yet this only hurts in the long run, as Commerce Commission general manager Vanessa Horne explained to the Waikato Times.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"Consumers have a right to clear and accurate information," she told the outlet. "Greenwashing makes it virtually impossible for a consumer to identify if a product is genuinely sustainable."

It also takes support away from another company that can actually put its actions where its mouth is, she added.

This issue has even higher stakes when it comes to the fashion and textile industry, which immensely contributes to the overheating planet and pollution of natural resources.

What's being done to combat greenwashing?

Regulators like the Commerce Commission can reel in deceptive brands to an extent, and sometimes courts can get involved. But at the end of the day, doing your own due diligence and researching the brands you support can make the biggest difference.

Luckily, there are tons of fashion companies out there with honest initiatives that really do help out the environment — and save you a buck — from sneaker trade-ins to clothes recycling.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.