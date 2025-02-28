  • Business Business

Nation revives multibillion-dollar project that could have major benefits for residents — here are the details

The project was put on hold in 2023 because it became too expensive.

by Rachel Beyer
Norway kicked off a big project in Oslo for the second time to capture heat-trapping gases from a waste incineration plant, which will help cut the city's pollution. The Klemetsrud carbon capture project was put on hold in 2023 because it became too expensive, but it has been reworked to be more budget-friendly.

The total cost has been reduced by 1 billion Norwegian kroner, bringing it to 9.5 billion Norwegian kroner ($855 million). 

The Klemetsrud project has resumed after a two-year hiatus and will capture up to 350,000 tonnes of warming gas annually, reducing Oslo's dirty energy output by nearly 20%, according to Reuters

Hafslund Celsio, the operator, announced that the Norwegian government and the city of Oslo will contribute 5.1 billion Norwegian kroner in grants to support the project. Once completed in 2029, the facility will play a key role in Norway's broader efforts to reduce warming gas and set an example for other countries.

The Klemetsrud facility is just one piece of Norway's bigger effort to slash dirty energy output alongside projects such as Longship CCS. By bringing carbon capture tech to a waste plant, Norway is showing that even the hardest-to-clean-up industries can make a real dent in emissions.

This means that with the right approach, even sectors that seem difficult to decarbonize can be part of the climate solution. Catching the pollution from industrial plants is key to dodging the worst climate impacts, including wild weather, rising seas, and disappearing wildlife. 

The revival of the Klemetsrud project is also beneficial for Oslo residents. Reducing industrial pollution improves air quality, decreases health risks associated with pollution, and spurs local economic growth because of new green jobs.

While further official statements from Hafslund Celsio and Oslo city representatives have not been released, industry analysts note that the project's revamped budget has already sparked optimism about its potential to drive sustainable change in Oslo.

By reducing pollution from waste incineration, Norway is showing how businesses and governments can team up for a low-carbon future. The Klemetsrud project offers hope that carbon capture can be an effective tool in the fight against climate change in Norway and worldwide.

