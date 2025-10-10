Nonprofit launches innovative program to tackle urgent community crisis: 'Gets stuck in places'

In Kitsap County, Washington, a nonprofit is transforming community gardens and backyard surplus into a lifeline for neighbors in need. Kitsap Harvest, founded in 2017, has built its mission around one simple idea: No food should go to waste when people are going hungry.

"We fight food waste but also fight insecurity at the same time," said Laurie Davis, Grow-A-Row coordinator for the nonprofit, to Kitsap Daily News.

The group's cornerstone effort, Grow-A-Row, invites home gardeners to plant an extra row of crops and donate any of their surplus to families in need.

What began as a farmers' market initiative encouraging shoppers to buy a little extra for donation has blossomed into a countywide network of drop-off stations. From zucchinis to fresh herbs, everything collected is distributed to local partners like Coffee Oasis, the Boys and Girls Club, and area food banks. This makes sure nutritious food gets to families before it spoils.

But Kitsap Harvest's efforts go beyond donation bins. Through its Glean Teams, volunteers harvest fruit from backyard trees and local farms, redistributing the bounty to shelters and senior centers while keeping perfectly good produce out of the landfill.

"There's a lot of food in Kitsap County," Davis explained to Kitsap Daily News. "It just sort of gets stuck in places and it kind of needs a lift — it needs a ride — to get where it can be useful."

Each year, the nonprofit reaches about 1,500 people across 20 distribution sites. It's set up like a traditional farmers' market, treating everyone with dignity and choice with no requirement to sign up for anything.

What's so great about Kitsap Harvest's work is that it helps lower grocery bills, reduces food waste, and relieves pressure on food banks. By keeping surplus produce in circulation, the group helps families stretch their budgets while preventing food from decomposing in landfills — a major source of planet-warming methane pollution.

The nonprofit also supports the next generation of growers through community gardens, where volunteers teach gardening, youth engagement, and sustainable planting techniques.

"Community gardening is something we start early in the season," Davis said, per Kitsap Daily News. "We create our own plants."

Community gardening is beneficial for our health, as it has been shown to decrease stress and improve mental well-being. On top of that, growing your own food is good for both people and the environment. Not only do people have better, more affordable access to nutritious food and higher fiber intake, but local communities benefit by supporting pollinators and healthier soil.

Readers at home can prevent food waste by doing more with leftovers. You can also take steps to keep your food fresh longer and shop smarter at the grocery store.

"The point of the Grow-A-Row program was to give people an outlet, especially home growers, like people who are growing in their garden, a place where they could put those extra zucchini," Davis said. "What we could do with that is give that to people in the community who would otherwise not have access to it."

