Snack company unveils major update to popular nut bars: 'Fundamentally reimagining'

Kind Snacks, known for its popular nut bars, has launched a new curbside recyclable paper wrapper to replace its old plastic packaging, Packaging World recently reported.

According to the Kind Snack website, this new sustainable paper packaging can be found on the brand's Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt single bars in select Whole Food Markets in Arizona, Southern California, Connecticut, Louisiana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Texas. This release comes as a six-month campaign, running from May to October.

Kind Snacks' test campaign allows the brand to understand more about executing a recyclable paper program at scale, creating a "kinder choice on the shelf and at the bin," reads the Kind Snack website. This pilot also helps the brand gauge consumer feedback on how to improve paper packaging iterations, designed by Kind's technical packaging partner, Printpack, going forward.

Consumers can now throw the nut bar's paper wrappers directly into the recycling bin instead of the trash. In the past, paper coated with food or grease was not accepted for recycling. Kind Snacks assures, however, that these paper snack wrappers can be recycled curbside, with all other household paper items.

The brand's new sustainable packaging helps reduce the global use of plastic, which is made using dirty fossil fuels that release harmful planet-warming gases into the atmosphere. Plastic also deteriorates into harmful microplastics that have serious consequences on human health. Cutting back on plastic use can protect human health while reducing the amount of harmful gas pollution created by burning fossil fuels in plastic production.

Kind has been a subsidiary of Mars since 2020, and it remains to be seen if these practices could rub off on the parent company. Either way, leading brands in various industries are finding ways to cut back on plastic use.

A global packaging brand, Smurfit Westrock, recently launched an all-paper stretch wrap to replace polyethylene stretch wrap used on shipping pallets. Target recently launched the Frugal Bottle — a line of wine packaged in recycled paperboard and a food-grade pouch.

Speaking on Kind Snacks' new paper packaging, per Packaging World, Sandra Lewis, principal packaging adviser at Whole Foods Markets, said: "They're fundamentally reimagining how snack foods can be packaged."

"We're proud to continue to lead the industry with bold, forward-thinking and innovative solutions, not just for our packaging, but across our entire product portfolio," said Osher Hoberman, chief marketing officer of Kind North America, per Packaging World.

