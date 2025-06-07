Kim Kardashian faces backlash after details of recent whirlwind trip are made public: 'They all deserve to be criticized'

Taylor Swift has been the center of climate controversy for years thanks to her well-documented use of private jets. However, while it's fair to criticize Swift for her planet-harming practices, the criticism shouldn't be exclusive to her. Many other notable people, including Kim Kardashian, regularly pump out massive amounts of pollution from their private jets.

A recent post to the r/popculturechat subreddit detailed the dizzying excess of Kardashian's jet use.

The post was titled "Kim Kardashian flies in her private jet from LA to NYC for the Met to Germany and back in under 48 hours." The only image was a screenshot of a post from the jet-tracking Instagram account @kimkjet.

"You can see in the screen shot that Kim arrived in Hamburg on May 7th and left the same day," the caption read. "Since returning from Germany Kim's jet has also flown cross country from NJ to LA and back this week."

Traveling with such speed, ease, and freedom sounds like a dream until you realize how harmful it is to the planet. The aviation industry produces about 4% of planet-warming pollution every year, and private jets account for nearly half of that.

That's not just Kardashian and Swift, either. The Associated Press reported that the 250,000 richest people on the planet pumped 15.6 million metric tons of pollution into our atmosphere in 2023 through their private jet use, a nearly 50% rise since 2019.

While air travel has done amazing things for humanity, including creating a more global community and supporting economic development, its environmental drawbacks can't be ignored.

Many major airlines are looking to become more sustainable, but private jet users are doing a disproportionate amount of damage. Do they really need to hit three major cities around the world in under 48 hours? Commenters tended to think not.

"I know Taylor's kinda become the scape goat for jet use (and for good reason) but I need people to realize literally every celebrity does this and they all deserve to be criticized for it," one said.

"I dont approve of non emergency PJ useage at all but especially on routes with so many options," another wrote. "LA to NY has a zillion flights a day all day long."

"Kim gave a keynote speech at a big Online Marketing event in Hamburg and received [$700,000] for this," another shared.

