Kim Kardashian under fire after newly surfaced records reveal shocking activity: 'It's a crime against humanity'

It's no secret that a lot of celebrities prefer to travel long distances in a private jet. Not only does it provide a sense of privacy for them, but it can also be a whole lot more convenient.

But what kind of impact does it have on the rest of us?

One Redditor spotted some truly head-scratching movement by Kim Kardashian's private jet during a particularly brief flight.

They posted the flight path to r/CelebrityJets to gauge the community's reaction and spark a debate.

From the image provided by the original poster, it appears that Kardashian's jet took off from the Hollywood Burbank Airport, which is approximately nine miles away from Van Nuys Airport. The jet spent just 12 minutes in the air.

But according to the Redditor, the flight still left quite an impact on the environment. They calculated that the jet used 104 gallons of jet fuel at a cost of $593. Even worse, the jet produced a full ton of carbon dioxide pollution, which is directly linked to rising global temperatures.

A number of users in the comments section appeared to be up in arms over the perceived waste from Kardashian and other wealthy private jet owners like her.

"You guys should take shorter showers," quipped one commenter. "It's better for the environment."

"It's a crime against humanity," vented another user.

One commenter noted that the short flight time suggested Kardashian may not have not been on the jet.

"It's a reposition flight," they wrote. "It's empty. I fly the same aircraft and know the pilots. All these short flights are reposition flights to either store the plane, or use a longer runway to go around the world."

Whether Kardashian was on board or not, it's still her private jet, and she is ultimately responsible for its activity.

Regardless of the length of each flight, private jets can pack a hefty environmental punch. Private jets emit significantly more carbon dioxide per passenger than commercial flights since the impact is shared among a small number of people aboard the aircraft.

According to a press release from the International Council on Clean Transportation, private jets produced up to 19.5 million tons of carbon pollution in 2023 alone. That represented a 25% increase over the past decade.

"Private jets are a surprisingly large source of air and climate pollution," said Daniel Sitompul, aviation fellow at the ICCT. "A typical private jet emits as many greenhouse gases each year as 177 passenger cars or nine heavy-duty highway trucks."

