Kim Kardashian in hot water after newly surfaced records reveal concerning behavior

It's pretty staggering how much disregard for cost or resources is at play.

While it's understood that someone like Kim Kardashian operates in a different reality than most of us, sometimes the extent of that is driven home through small snippets of behavior.

A recent post on the r/CelebrityJets subreddit showed how her travel habits, or at least her top mode of travel, can be quite egregious in their wastefulness.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The post shared a screenshot tracking Kardashian's private jet flying between Los Angeles and Van Nuys, California.

"Kim Kardashian's jet landed in Van Nuys, California, United States," the post noted. "Apx. flt. time 9 min."

That short flight prompted a strong reaction from Redditors. The original poster focused on the cost and pollution of such a short flight.

They said of its environmental toll: "~ 84 gallons (317 liters). ~ 561 lbs (254 kg) of jet fuel used. ~ $477 cost of fuel. ~ 0.883 tons of CO2 emissions."

When you compare that sort of price and amount of fuel to a gas-powered vehicle or an electric vehicle, it's pretty staggering how much disregard for cost or resources is at play.

Redditors proposed several theories of why the flight even happened. One theorized that it was to avoid L.A.'s notorious traffic, which could turn a 9-mile trip into a lengthy ordeal.

"This is insane," the poster wrote of resorting to a private jet to skirt traffic. "Also way unnecessary."

"It's probably a repositioning flight," another user hypothesized in reference to flights that wouldn't even have Kardashian on them.

They're potentially used to store the plane, do maintenance, or access longer runways for longer flights. The pilot and crew frequently do them without their celebrity passengers present on board.

Whatever the case, these lightning-quick flights are commonplace for Kardashian, and the optics and toll on the planet continue to alarm Redditors.

It's not just Kim, either, as the extended Kardashian/Jenner clan has no fewer than six private jets to choose from. Nine-minute flights draw even more scrutiny.

A user reacted: "9 min flight? Wild if you use the bathroom and the plane is landing when you're done."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.