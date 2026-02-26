  • Business Business

Viewers outraged after Kim Kardashian shares video of her closet: 'Our society looks up to people like this'

"That's like my biggest insecurity."

by Noah Jampol
A video in which Kim Kardashian shows off her massive wardrobe has sparked outrage on Reddit.

It's probably best if nobody tries to "keep up" with Kim Kardashian's fleeting fashion sense. Well, at least beyond the digital browsing or window shopping stage.

A video shared on the r/Anticonsumption subreddit showcased the ultrarich socialite's comically massive clothing collection. (Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

It's sad that our society looks up to people like this and celebrates this level of consumption.
byu/jlm8981victorian inAnticonsumption

In the video, we see her enter a huge room filled with boxes and thousands of clothes on hangers from her life as a celebrity.

Kardashian estimates her closet contains around 30,000 pieces. When asked if she'll ever revisit any of the countless items of clothing in her past, Kardashian is noncommittal.  

"That's like my biggest insecurity … finding out what my next muse relationship is going to be like," she says.

The whole scene upset the original poster.

"It's sad that our society looks up to people like this and celebrates this level of consumption," they wrote. Indeed, Kardashian's companions in the video call it "so fun" and seem more awestruck than alarmed by the amount of consumption on display. No doubt many Kim K. fans might feel the same.

Part of her allure is this aspirational lifestyle. While it might be fun to live vicariously, buying extravagant homes and flying consistently on private jets isn't good for the planet. Owning a ton of clothing isn't, either.

The fashion industry contributes significantly to global carbon pollution and waste. If a consumer wants to emulate Kardashian's constant style changes, they're more likely to have the means to partake in fast fashion

That means buying low-quality pieces, often made of plastic. When they quickly outlast their trend, they end up damaging the environment and piling up in landfills all around the world instead of a massive closet like Kardashian's.

Kardashian's extensive wardrobe is a testament to the widespread appeal of consumerism. To stay in the headlines, she needs to constantly wear new things and pump new products, no matter how impractical they are.

As you'd expect in a subreddit decrying consumerism, Kardashian's closet wasn't well-received.

"Wow, at first glance, I thought this was a fulfillment center for a clothing company," one remarked.

"Her closet alone is larger than many people's houses," another wrote. "That's really sickening imo."

"They can't even pretend like their lives are interesting it's quite embarrassing," a Redditor assessed.

