Kid Rock ignites backlash after details surface about his private jet: 'Is that … even legal?'

"Seems like he faded out long ago."

by Mariah Botkin
A photo of Kid Rock's private jet is drawing heated reactions online — not just for the aircraft itself, but for what's painted on it, and what it appears to symbolize.

The image, shared to Reddit's r/flightradar24 forum under the title "Kid Rocks plane, landing in Nashville," with the caption "Named: American Badass," shows a Bombardier Challenger 601-3R registered as N71KR descending into Nashville, according to flight-tracking data visible in the post.

The jet features a stylized middle-finger graphic on the tail, a detail that quickly became the focus of debate and criticism in the comments section.

While some commenters admired the aircraft itself, others questioned its message.

"Pretty jet, but that middle finger kinda wrecks it :(," one user wrote.

Another added bluntly: "Is that livery even legal?"

Though private aviation is legal and aircraft paint designs are regulated mainly for safety and registration — not taste — online reactions suggest that legality doesn't shield public figures from criticism.

Beyond aesthetics, the post taps into broader frustration about celebrity private jet use and its environmental footprint.

Private jets release significantly more carbon dioxide per passenger than commercial flights, especially on short routes.

Research by transport analysts found that a single private jet flight can release up to 40 times more carbon pollution per passenger than flying commercial, owing largely to much lower occupancy.

As climate concerns intensify and communities grapple with extreme weather, rising insurance costs, and air quality issues, displays of excess — particularly high-emission travel — are increasingly scrutinized.

Other commenters focused more on Kid Rock's public persona than the plane itself.

"I didn't know he was still making music. Seems like he faded out long ago," one person wrote.

"American Sadass more like," another quipped.

One commenter joked: "At first I was wondering which kid rocks a plane... Apostrophes are important 😂."

