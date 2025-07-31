Kia sparks buzz with plans for vehicle that has been sensation in China — here's when it will land in North America

Kia's most popular electric SUV in China, the EV5, is heading to North America, and here's what we know about that.

According to Electrek, this version will come with a long-range 81.4-kilowatt-hour battery, over 300 miles of range, and a lot of extra cool features. However, if you are in the U.S., you shouldn't get too excited, because it is only coming to Canada (for now).

Compact electric SUVs are in high demand, and the EV5 checks a lot of boxes: clean design, reasonable price tag, and smart features that make everyday driving easier.

No official word on when or if it will come to the U.S., but Kia's clearly thinking big and getting pretty close to home.

Why are EVs such a big deal? They have two main advantages: They help you save money on gas and maintenance, and they're better for the planet. No oil changes, fewer moving parts, and no tailpipe pollution. Some people argue that battery production is still bad for the environment, but studies show EVs still have a smaller carbon impact than gas cars.

People who go for EVs usually add some other initiatives on top of that to keep taking care of the planet. For example, if you really want to cut down on fuel costs, pair your EV with solar at home. Charging your car with sunlight is usually cheaper than public chargers or even grid electricity (sites like EnergySage make it easy to compare quotes from installers and can help you save up to $10,000 on your system).

The comments were all over the place, with some people concerned about the price: "$50,000??? No way, but then again, I won't be looking at ANY $50,000 vehicles."

Others were sad that it wasn't launched sooner: "They waited too long. I bought a slightly used (470 miles) 24 Equinox EV, depreciating steadily in my driveway. I liked the EV9, but it was too big.

"Yes, the Kia's EV5 might not be heading to the U.S. yet, but it's part of a bigger shift. EVs are getting better, cheaper, and more available, especially for everyday drivers. So, who knows? Maybe it is time to start looking at them.

