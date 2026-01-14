Kia unveils affordable new EV model with impressive features — here are the details

The sedan comes with a built-in Tesla Supercharger port.

The Kia EV4 electric sedan is now available in Canada with a starting price of about $27,000, making it the cheapest battery-powered car in the country.

As Electrek reported, the four-door electric car undercuts the previous budget leader, the Fiat 500e, by $1,000.

Kia offers the EV4 in five trim levels with two battery sizes: a 58.3-kilowatt-hour pack good for 391 kilometers (243 miles), and an 81.4-kWh option that stretches to 552 km (343 miles).

The sedan comes with a built-in Tesla Supercharger port, letting drivers access North America's largest fast-charging network. A 10% to 80% charge takes roughly 28 to 31 minutes, depending on battery size.

Inside, drivers get about 30 inches of displays between the instrument cluster and infotainment system, with wireless smartphone connectivity included.

The EV4 is not sold in the United States, as the White House's foreign trade policies have limited the availability of some imported electric vehicles.

