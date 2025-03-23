Kia drops curtain on next-gen electric model with bold new look: 'The interior is quite beautiful'

Kia recently announced the EV4, the latest electric vehicle in its growing lineup and its first electric sedan, according to Car and Driver. It will launch in four different versions, including a hatchback and a GT version with bigger tires and alternate styling.

"The Kia EV4 is a clear reflection of our commitment to rethink mobility, and expand the boundaries of what design can achieve," said Karim Habib, executive vice president and head of Kia Global Design. "By offering both sedan and hatchback variants, we are bringing to our customers, the unique experience of modernity and practicality that defines the Kia EV family, in a way that suits their varied lifestyles and needs."

Kia claims the EV4 has a 390-mile range and a 10% to 80% charge time of 31 minutes. No official pricing was mentioned, but Car and Driver estimates it will start at $35,000, which would be quite affordable in the grand scheme of EVs.

Light-duty transportation is a big source of pollution. The more electric vehicles we get on the road, the less we have to rely on burning dirty fuels to get around. It does take energy and resources to make EVs in the first place, but any pollution that entails is made up for over an EV's lifespan of not using gas.

There are loads of extra benefits to rolling an electric vehicle, too. As gas prices continue to fluctuate, relying on electricity is much easier on the wallet. Gas vehicles also produce a lot of localized pollution that is quite bad for your health. Switching to electric can help mitigate those risks. Check out our guide on electric vehicles if you're interested in upgrading.

The real stand-out feature of the Kia EV4 is its futuristic design, which left many commenters divided.

"Good for Kia for releasing an EV so affordable. That's a clear achievement," said one commenter. "But everything from the rear doors back is absolutely, sinfully repulsive. There's a difference between trying to look modern because it's beautiful and trying to look modern just to look modern."

"Channeling Pablo Picasso through car design," said another. "The EV4 seems way too weird looking to be appealing, but I love how KIA does bold things anyway. And while the exterior is a hot mess, the interior is quite beautiful."

