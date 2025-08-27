Officials celebrate after transforming farm land into facility capturing 'unlimited' energy: 'It's free power that you're able to harness'

Mercer County, Illinois, is now running on more sunshine. A new 38-acre solar farm is already generating enough clean energy to power around 850 homes and businesses across three counties, reported WQAD TV.

The Goldenrod Solar Farm, developed by Cultivate Power, is made up of more than 12,000 solar panels and produces 5 megawatts of electricity. Before it officially opened at the end of July, the site had been quietly online for two months, feeding renewable energy into the grid.

For the Essary family, who owns the land where the project sits, solar was the clear path forward. "We've always kind of been stewards of the land, and we felt like we needed to do something a little more to give back, so we weighed everything out and ended up going with solar as the safest for the land," Robert Essary said.

Residents who opt into the community solar program may see lower monthly energy bills, thanks to the stability and affordability of solar power. "It's one of the cheapest renewable energy sources out there. Not just renewables, but energy altogether," explained United Renewable Energy Project Manager Seth Bishop. "It's free power that you're able to harness from the sun, so there's an unlimited resource there."

By easing demand on the regional grid, the farm will also help improve reliability for nearby communities. Mercer County currently imports much of its electricity from Missouri, but now some of that power will be homegrown. "The farther you get from your source of power, the less you'll have overall," Bishop said. "So, it supplements the line and will alleviate some strain on the grid there."

The project is also putting money back into the community. A portion of the farm's profits is already funding local scholarships, fire departments, and youth agricultural programs, including Future Farmers of America programs at two local high schools.

Goldenrod is one of many new solar projects across the country helping communities lower costs, strengthen local grids, and reduce reliance on dirty energy sources. Communities from Wyoming to West Virginia are already seeing the difference, with cleaner air and more reliable electricity as the payoff.

But homeowners don't have to wait for a solar farm to be built nearby to reap similar benefits. Adding rooftop solar can drive household energy costs close to zero, while also making other efficient appliances — like heat pumps — cheaper to run. Tools like EnergySage make it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save thousands on going solar. And for those considering a heat pump, Mitsubishi can help match families with affordable options.

