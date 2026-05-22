Resurfaced 2025 podcast clip shows Kevin O'Leary attacking Gen Z over the price of lunch

"Billionaires blame poor people so they never have to blame the system."

A resurfaced clip from Kevin O'Leary's 2025 appearance on The Diary of a CEO is drawing sharp backlash after the investor criticized young workers for spending $28 on lunch.

Many viewers say the comment misses the bigger picture: inflation, wage stagnation, and the rising cost of simply getting through the day.

In the clip, podcast host Steven Bartlett asked O'Leary whether he agreed with the common advice that people should skip small luxuries and make coffee at home instead of spending money on convenience purchases, according to BuzzFeed.

O'Leary zeroed in on lunch spending.

"I can't stand it when I see kids making $70 grand a year, spending $28 for lunch," he said. "Think about that in the context of that being put into an index and making 8 to 10% a year for the next 50 years."

The clip quickly spread across the social platform X, where many users pushed back on the idea that young people's financial struggles can be explained by occasional takeout meals.

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Kevin O'Leary says Gen Z is financially cooked when people making $70K a year are spending $28 on lunch pic.twitter.com/7s820Xnhg9 — Mikli (@CryptoMikli) May 18, 2026

Part of the backlash stemmed from O'Leary's wealth — his net worth is estimated at around $400 million — combined with growing frustration over familiar arguments that frame everyday spending habits as the main reason younger generations struggle financially.

One X commenter said, "Billionaires blame poor people so they never have to blame the system."

Several users also questioned the salary assumption behind the comment.

While O'Leary cited workers earning $70,000 annually, commenters pointed out that many Gen Z workers earn far less. Estimates for median Gen Z income vary widely by age and career stage, but many younger workers fall well below that figure.

The reaction reflects a broader debate about who gets blamed for economic pressure.

For many younger workers, lunch is not a symbol of irresponsibility or luxury. It is simply part of navigating long workdays in an economy where food, rent, transportation, and healthcare have become significantly more expensive.

Critics say advice focused on cutting small daily purchases can obscure larger structural issues, such as rising living costs, housing shortages, student debt, and wages that have not kept pace with inflation.

It can also leave ordinary people feeling ashamed for participating in normal routines, including buying food during the workday.

There is also a broader social effect. When financial conversations focus heavily on individual discipline rather than affordability, critics argue it can distract from policies and workplace changes that could make a more meaningful difference for households.

That does not mean budgeting habits are useless.

Tracking spending, cooking at home when possible, and automating savings can still help people build financial stability over time. Employer retirement matches and small recurring investments may also add up gradually without requiring extreme sacrifices.

But many viewers argued there is a difference between practical financial advice and oversimplified blame.

Bringing food from home can absolutely save money when it works for someone's schedule and lifestyle. Still, groceries are expensive too, and many workers are balancing long commutes, multiple jobs, caregiving responsibilities, and rising bills all at once

For many people online, that reality is exactly why the clip struck such a nerve.

As the debate continues circulating online, one point seems to unite much of the backlash: People want financial advice that reflects the economy they are actually living in.

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