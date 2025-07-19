Officials issue sweeping ban on toxic threat to humans and livestock: 'Unacceptable risks'

"This action is part of our continuous efforts."

In an effort to promote safe agricultural practices, Kenya has banned 77 pesticides and restricted the use of over 200 more.

Kenya's cabinet secretary for agriculture and livestock development, Mutahi Kagwe, announced the sweeping ban on June 23. As reported by the Eastleigh Voice, one of the pesticides included in the ban is 2,4,5-T, also known as 2,4,5-trichlorophenoxyacetic acid.

The controversial herbicide has seen a large-scale phase-out around the world due to toxicity concerns and the presence of dioxins, which have the ability to contaminate the air, soil, and waterways.

2,4,5-T was a key component of Agent Orange, a defoliant used in the Vietnam War that was linked to widespread cancer concerns.

Other banned substances included insecticides such as chlordane, chlordimeform, and endrin, all of which have been banned or heavily restricted across North America. Each insecticide has been previously linked to severe health and environmental concerns.

As noted by the Toxicology Excellence for Risk Assessment, many farmers are often left with little choice when attempting to control pest infestations. In some cases, crops may only benefit from very specific pesticides. If those pesticides are banned, then crop yields may suffer.

According to Kagwe, the massive ban followed a careful review conducted by the Pest Control Products Board.

Kenya has ordered that the 77 banned pesticides be immediately removed from the marketplace. An additional 202 pest control substances are now being restricted to specific crops. Another 151 pesticides are currently being reviewed with an expected determination by the end of the year.

"Following scientific assessments and stakeholder consultations, we have identified certain active ingredients and associated end-use products that pose unacceptable risks to human health, crops, livestock, and the environment," Kagwe said in a statement.

While pesticides can be an effective method to control pests, their use can minimize biodiversity in surrounding ecosystems by unintentionally harming species not considered to be pests.

Runoff and leaching can also carry pesticides into groundwater and surface water, contaminating drinking water sources and harming marine life. These effects can ultimately impact the food supply for vulnerable communities around the world.

"These measures are aimed at ensuring that only globally accepted and scientifically proven pest control products are used in Kenya," added Kagwe.

"This action is part of our continuous efforts to align Kenya's agricultural practices with international best standards, ensure food safety for all Kenyans, and promote sustainable agriculture."

