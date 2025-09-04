Popular travel stop unveils game-changing addition to parking lots: 'Going to make a real difference'

It will help meet at growing demand.

The availability of fast, accessible charging stations is crucial to any EV owner.

EV fast charging stations are now available at Love's facilities in northern and eastern Kentucky, Spectrum News 1 reported. Both are able to charge four vehicles at 160 kilowatts, which could add around 200 miles of range in just 30 minutes.

These stations add to three others in Kentucky, which are all funded by the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.

According to Spectrum News 1, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the state plans to open another 46 fast charging stations with $31.6 million from National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program funding.

To be eligible for the funding, developers must fund at least 20% of the construction and operational costs and maintain the operation for a minimum of five years. The charging sites must also each have four chargers available to the public at all times that can charge at 150 kilowatts or more.

The additional fast charging stations answer the growing demand for EVs. From 2011 to 2021, EVs on the road rose from around 22,000 to over 2 million.

The American Lung Association notes that shifting to EVs and away from vehicles that burn gasoline will be a major benefit for public health and the environment, as the shift will cut down on harmful air pollution.

A 2023 study published in Eco-Environment & Health notes that EVs are particularly beneficial for public health in urban areas where the reduced emissions can cut down on air pollution.

Although some opponents of EVs claim that EVs produce a lot of pollution in the material mining and manufacturing phases, the Environmental Protection Agency debunks the myth that they are worse for the environment. In fact, EVs emit far fewer pollutants over their lifecycle than traditional vehicles.

The process for mining materials has also become more sustainable over time, experts note.

Officials are excited about the infrastructure update. Jim Gray, Kentucky's transportation cabinet secretary, said, "Having accessible fast charging stations located across the Commonwealth is going to make a real difference for Kentuckians and those visiting our state."

They expect many of the other 46 fast charging stations to be operable by the summer of 2026.

