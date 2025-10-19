Kentucky secures millions in federal support to grow status as 'global automotive leader': '[We're] leading the charge'

If you drive an electric vehicle, you can maximize your energy savings by charging at home — but what happens when you need more juice when you're on the road?

Kentucky is spearheading efforts to ensure EV drivers can leave lingering range anxiety in the dust. According to the Northern Kentucky Tribune, the Bluegrass State has secured $17.8 million in federal funds to expand its charging station network across the Commonwealth.

All in all, thanks to the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, Kentucky will have set aside $55 million to build out its network, making it easier for residents to own an EV.

EVs are surging in popularity because they don't require oil or fluid changes, and they don't rely on expensive fuels, leading to around $1,500 in annual savings on gas and maintenance. Significant technological advancements have also resulted in shorter charging times. Qmerit can help you get started on installing a Level 2 charger at home.

Over their lifecycles, EVs are also much better for the environment than gas-guzzlers. Mining processes for battery materials are getting cleaner — and were already less polluting than extracting billions of tons of fossil fuels each year. Moreover, EVs don't have tailpipe pollution.

You can enhance your EV ownership savings, along with the long-term environmental benefits, by using clean energy from the sun to fuel your EV at home. Qmerit provides free, quick installation estimates for homeowners interested in Level 2 chargers, while EnergySage is a TCD-vetted source for free, easy-to-compare solar quotes.

However, long road trips may require public charging stations — and renters may not be in a position to install their own chargers —which is why developing charging infrastructure along major routes and in rural areas is so crucial.

The state's road to securing funds for its EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan took a detour, though. On Aug. 6, Gov. Andy Beshear joined 19 states and the District of Columbia to challenge the Trump administration over its decision to freeze NEVI funds. The move came after months of other legal petitions, according to Canary Media.

Several days later, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced revised and streamlined guidance for the NEVI program, launched in 2021 as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

"While I don't agree with subsidizing green energy, we will respect Congress' will and make sure this program uses federal resources efficiently," Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said.

The Commonwealth announced that it obtained the funds on Sept. 26.

"I'm glad to see these dollars returned to the commonwealth, and these investments to expand our state's EV network will help Kentucky continue building on its status as a global automotive leader," Gov. Beshear said in the release.

"Accessible fast-charging stations across the Commonwealth will make a real difference for Kentuckians and visitors alike," added Jim Gray, Kentucky's Transportation Cabinet Secretary. "We look forward to having nearly 50 NEVI funded fast charging stations up and running in the Commonwealth next year. Kentucky is leading the charge on the EV front."

