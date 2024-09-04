Advocates outraged after state government backpedals on crucial drilling guidelines: 'It's really disconcerting'

This revision could significantly impact the health and well-being of communities already facing environmental challenges.

A recent change to proposed oil and gas regulations in Colorado has environmental groups concerned about the protection of disadvantaged communities near drilling sites, according to The Colorado Sun.

What happened?

The Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission recently revised its draft of "cumulative impact" rules, removing a key provision that required oil companies to get approval from residents before drilling within 2,000 feet of homes in disproportionately impacted communities.

This change came just weeks before important hearings on the regulations.

Environmental advocates are expressing their disappointment with the revision. "It's really disconcerting. The onus was on the companies to do the right thing. It seemed really disingenuous to the work that everybody collectively did to get to that," Ean Tafoya, director of Colorado GreenLatinos, said.

Why is this revision concerning?

This revision could significantly impact the health and well-being of communities already facing environmental challenges.

The original rule was designed to give residents a voice in decisions that directly affect their neighborhoods and quality of life. Without this protection, disadvantaged communities may be increasingly exposed to air pollution and other health risks associated with nearby drilling operations.

The change also comes during a particularly harsh ozone season in Colorado, with 42 state-issued ozone action alerts so far in 2024. High temperatures have combined with oil, gas, and transportation pollution to create unhealthy air conditions, further highlighting the need for strong environmental protections.

What's being done about the revision?

Environmental groups are speaking out against the revision and advocating for stronger community protections. They argue that the original rule was a crucial part of addressing the cumulative impacts of oil and gas operations, especially in areas already subjected to disproportionate environmental burdens.

While the revised draft removes the community approval requirement, it still includes some protective measures. These include more rigorous analysis of proposed drilling locations near homes and schools as well as targeted data collection and best management practices to limit impacts.

Despite the setback, there's still an opportunity for positive change. The upcoming hearings will allow for further discussion and potential improvements to the regulations. Citizens can make their voices heard by participating in these hearings or contacting their local representatives to express their concerns.

On a personal level, individuals can take steps to reduce their own contributions to air pollution. Using public transportation, carpooling, or switching to an electric vehicle can help clean up the atmosphere. Supporting local initiatives for cleaner energy and improved air quality monitoring can also make a difference in community health and well-being.

By staying informed and engaged, we can work together to ensure that all communities have a say in decisions that impact their environment and health, creating a cleaner, safer future for everyone.

