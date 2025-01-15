State attorney general forces company to investigate hazardous working conditions, clean up mess

"Michigan residents deserve to be safe from environmental contamination in their communities."

Michigan's top prosecutor secured a deal to clean up dangerous chemicals at several former metal finishing sites in Grand Rapids, protecting residents from health risks while holding companies responsible for past pollution, MLive reported.

What happened?

Attorney General Dana Nessel settled a 2022 lawsuit requiring Keeler Brass entities to investigate and remove hazardous substances at four locations where their operations left behind toxic compounds.

"Michigan residents deserve to be safe from environmental contamination in their communities," Nessel said in a statement.

The settlement mandates cleanup of chemicals such as trichloroethylene and PFAS ("forever chemicals"), which can seep into buildings through vapor intrusion and contaminate drinking water. These substances persist in both the environment and human bodies, causing serious health problems.

Why is industrial pollution concerning?

When manufacturing sites close without proper environmental remediation, they leave behind toxic legacies that put nearby communities at risk.

Volatile organic compounds can release dangerous vapors into buildings, while per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances travel through groundwater and resist breaking down naturally. Left unchecked, this contamination threatens public health through exposure to carcinogenic substances. The pollution can also harm local waterways, including the creek near one former Keeler Brass location.

What's being done about industrial contamination?

The settlement provides a path forward by requiring Keeler Brass entities to take responsibility for investigating pollution levels at all four sites, install vapor intrusion controls to protect building occupants, clean up any contamination that exceeds state safety standards, and pay for Michigan's past and future oversight costs.

Scientists from the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy will supervise the investigation and remediation work. Director Phil Roos said these efforts will help safeguard residents from exposure to dangerous industrial chemicals.

The legally binding agreement demonstrates that state regulators can hold companies accountable while giving communities peace of mind about the cleanup of contaminated properties.

