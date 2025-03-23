Homeowners devastated as insurance giants drop coverage in pristine community: 'They are dropping everyone'

"The guy who came out to inspect the property had his mind made up in advance."

In recent years, several insurance companies have opted to drop homeowners insurance. Many homeowners feel targeted as they live in areas prone to yearly fires. However, KMYU recently reported this trend occurring in Kayenta, a region that experiences little to no major fires.

What's happening?

Homeowners in Kayenta, a township in the picturesque state of Utah, have received shocking news. Some residents have noticed a spike in their insurance rates. Others have even reported receiving notices of non-renewal.

This sudden, drastic change in insurance policies results from wildfire risk. However, residents claim no history of significant fires in their community.

One homeowner living in Kayenta for 27 years stated that Allstate dropped them after 40 years, "And no fires, no floods, no wind damage, no claims."

Why is this important?

Most would assume an insurance company has a model to follow when insuring customers — one based on facts. Unfortunately, this notion is not always true, or at least in this case, the facts are not rooted in historical precedent as much as, one would assume, some kind of prediction model.

In any case, there is no standard for insurance companies to follow before dropping coverage.

Insurance commissioner John Pike stated, "It's largely up to them in Utah. They are not highly regulated and we don't overlook every step of their process. They decide that."

One homeowner who wished to remain anonymous explained, "The guy who came out to inspect the property had his mind made up in advance. They are dropping everyone in Kayenta."

While Kayenta has seen little fire activity, insurance companies may apply broader risk models influenced by fire-prone states like California. With high temperatures near 90 degrees and an average wind speed of 13.5 mph, California is prime for wildfires.

Some insurance companies also factor in weather data — both short-term conditions and long-term trends factoring increasing temperatures and drought conditions — when deciding whether to renew or cancel policies.

And since the burning of dirty fuels into the atmosphere plays a role in those increasing temperatures and drought conditions, it's vital to transition to clean energy to protect the environment and our homes, safety, and financial future.

What's being done about it?

According to Pike, the best thing to do if your policy is canceled is to "ask questions." While questioning a provider may not offer immediate relief, you may get the advice necessary for renewing your policy.

Furthermore, homeowners can take steps to ensure their property is not a fire hazard. Use fire-resistant building materials on the roof and clean roof surfaces and gutters of debris. Remove low-hanging branches from trees and space landscaping shrubs 15 feet apart. And finally, clear dry grass, weeds, and leaves from around the home.

Many landscapers are willing to do the job for those unable to fire-safe their homes. For example, the co-owner and landscaper of Defy It Landscaping, Mowefa Eastman, provided services to homeowners in Kayenta.

"We come in and clear out any dead foliage," Eastman said. "Anything that is close to the house that would be considered a fire hazard."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.