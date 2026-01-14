Girl group ignites backlash after recently surfaced photo unveils shocking activity: 'This rubbed me the wrong way'

"This just shows the true gap between fans and these girls."

Enjoying the fruits of your labor is a perfectly natural reaction for anyone who has spent blood, sweat, and tears on a project. However, for critics of the girl group Katseye, seeing the musicians living it up aboard a private jet left a sour taste in their mouths.

In a social media post, Katseye member Manon Bannerman shared a picture of the group having fun on the luxury aircraft. It created quite a stir among one Reddit community as members pointed out the disparity of lifestyles between the pop stars and their fans.

"This is so pathetic. Fly commercial. This just shows the true gap between fans and these girls. These girls are so privileged it's embarrassing for fans to even defend them," the original poster wrote.

In the comments section, users shared the frustration.

"The average fan worldwide can barely even afford a commercial ticket or to attend one of their shows," one person noted.

According to a report by the International Council on Clean Transportation, private jets are one of the leading causes of air pollution. Since they often carry a limited number of passengers, their fuel usage is a primary concern.

"Private jets are a surprisingly large source of air and climate pollution," ICCT aviation fellow Daniel Sitompul said. "A typical private jet emits as many greenhouse gases each year as 177 passenger cars or nine heavy-duty highway trucks."

Another Redditor shared a separate post from Bannerman that showed her sitting at a breakfast table being set up by staff.

"This rubbed me the wrong way as this was posted the day after the jet pic. We get it, [you're] reaching a new tax bracket, but do you gotta photograph the 'help'?" they wrote.

Developed as part of the social media show "The Debut: Dream Academy" in 2023, Katseye is a musical group inspired by popular K-pop artists. In just a short time, it has amassed a strong following, earning a Grammy Award nomination for best new artist.

While shooting up the ranks, Katseye has also been the target of harassment. As the BBC reported, the young women have received death threats and been the focus of online smear campaigns.

"We know that we signed up for being so public. We know it's a part of fame. But it doesn't change the fact that we are human," Sophia Laforteza said.

