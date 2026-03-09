Viewers puzzled after photo of Kendall Jenner's closet sparks debate online: 'They never wear the same thing twice'

"I imagine they have … multiple closets throughout their house full of clothes."

A Redditor noticed some wasteful lifestyles among the rich and asked the community at r/KUWTK (Keeping Up With The Kardashians) for its take.

"How do their closets work?" asked the original poster alongside a screen capture of Kendall Jenner in her walk-in closet. "Besides the shoes or bags/jewellery, etc. (I don't notice them much), they never wear the same thing twice. I've seen Kendall rewear stuff (rarely)."

The poster went on to question how many times these celebrities wear any given article of clothing. They also wanted to know how many pieces were simply for display, or for promotional purposes.

The Kardashians are well-known for their wasteful attitudes toward clothing, and their influence drives demand among the public for additional unneeded clothing purchases.

Clothing waste is a major problem, resulting in massive piles in landfills which emit methane as they break down. That methane traps heat in the atmosphere, worsens destructive weather patterns, and creates lots of property damage through disasters like floods and storms.

On top of that, the synthetic fabrics used in most clothes break down into microplastics. These particles filter into waterways, and ultimately end up in human food sources. When ingested, microplastics are believed to increase reproductive, neurological, and kidney health risks.

It's possible to tamp down these negative trends in clothing waste while saving a few bucks, however. Repairing your clothes can extend their life and ensure that they don't go to a landfill until they absolutely have to. Shopping secondhand can give perfectly good clothing a longer life, too. If you're ready to switch things up, you can sell your own gently-loved wardrobe and recoup a bit of what you paid for it.

The Reddit community was squarely unimpressed with Kendall Jenner's closet situation.

"I imagine they have a massive turnover of clothes in their closets and probably multiple closets throughout their house full of clothes," wrote one commenter.

"I have no doubt that they get rid of clothes way before 98% of us would. They're the type of people who see one loose string and think the whole garment is trash," replied another.

