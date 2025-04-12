International energy group responds to controversial US decision: 'Will not reduce the commitment'

Many experts are disappointed in the U.S.

Transitioning to a cleaner energy future requires buy-in at all levels, from the individual to the government.

In March 2025, the United States withdrew from the Just Energy Transition Partnership, an agreement among wealthier nations to help developing countries transition to cleaner energy sources and away from coal, oil, and natural gas.

Indonesia is losing out on $2 billion in aid from the U.S. that would have put the country on a path toward its decarbonization goals.

According to Reuters, Indonesia's plan was to increase the renewable energy portion of its power to around 44% by 2030. In 2022, it was only 12%. This represents a large step in the country's move away from thermal coal, which is currently responsible for 60% of the country's energy.

Coal is a carbon-heavy energy source, so losing out on the funding is an unfortunate setback.

Despite the United States' decision to withdraw, other countries in the partnership "will not reduce the commitment" to its goals.

Shutting down coal-based power plants will have a significant impact on public health. As professor Cory Zigler of the Brown University School of Public Health explained, the pollution from coal-based power plants can cause respiratory, cardiovascular, and neurological damage.

Moving toward cleaner energy sources will also positively impact the planet. According to the United Nations, dirty energy like coal, oil, and natural gas is responsible for over 75% of all emissions.

Renewable energy is also more cost-effective. It is the cheapest energy option in many parts of the world. Transitioning to clean energy in your own home can also save you money and improve your household's energy efficiency.

Many experts are disappointed in the U.S. for bowing out of the Just Energy Transition Partnership. As 350.org Asia regional director Norly Mercado said, "Big polluters like the United States are financially obligated to support climate-vulnerable nations."

