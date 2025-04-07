New partnership makes investment opportunities simpler and more accessible: 'Growing complexities ... require both technology and human expertise'

It is vital that high-income individuals take accountability for their carbon footprint.

Financial company JTC has announced its partnership with Novata, a sustainability technology company.

A new collaboration between JTC and Novata is a positive step toward more sustainable investment, with the partnership aiming to "support asset managers and investors with their sustainability goals," according to International Adviser.

With the aim of helping companies achieve their sustainability goals, Novata can "automate data collection and reporting, streamline carbon accounting, and simplify regulations," the press release explained.

Novata is a B-Corp certified public benefit corporation, so it is hopeful to see a multimillion-dollar fund administration service like JTC partner with them in this way.

JTC previously appointed David Vieira as the Group Head of Sustainability in 2023, offering a Sustainability Services business to investors who want to have a positive impact on the environment.

Many corporations have been called out for claiming to be more eco-friendly than they are. When it comes to sustainability, more transparency within the financial sector can only be a good thing to prevent greenwashing.

Luckily, organizations and individuals are taking a stand against greenwashing to tell corporations that their misleading tactics are deeply problematic. The collaboration between a major financial company and a leading sustainability technology company will hopefully set a precedent for other financial organizations to genuinely make eco-friendly investments more accessible for their clients.

The world is moving toward a cleaner economy, and it has never been a better time for corporations to shift their investments away from planet-harming projects to opportunities like clean energy and sustainability-focused businesses.

It is vital that high-income individuals take accountability for their carbon footprint and work to be more sustainable. After all, a billionaire produces a million times more carbon pollution than the average person. Beyond this, the wealthiest 10% of Americans are responsible for 40% of the country's pollution.

Novata's head of partnerships, Conor O'Laoire, said: "The growing complexities of sustainability regulation and reporting require both technology and human expertise, which is why I'm happy to be announcing our partnership with JTC."

He added that Novata will "offer market-leading solutions that encompass both sustainability technology and advisory services to JTC's clients around the world."

