Company behind Don Julio and Smirnoff rolls out major changes to iconic drink: 'Shaping the future of the industry'

The alcohol company behind holiday party bar staples such as Don Julio Tequila and Smirnoff Vodka has begun testing a revolutionary packaging solution that could reduce carbon pollution by 47% compared to its traditional glass bottles.

As detailed by Packaging Gateway, Diageo has introduced a 90% paper-based bottle for Johnnie Walker Black Label at Johnnie Walker's 1820 bar in Edinburgh, Scotland. The location, which boasts views of Edinburgh Castle, is exclusively trialing 250 bottles through mid-October.

Designed in partnership with PA Consulting, the paper bottle is around 60% lighter than the Black Label's conventional glass bottles (hence the potential to significantly reduce pollution during transportation, as lighter shipments require less fuel).

According to a company news release, Diageo is aiming to gather intel on how the full-size bottle holds up in a bar setting after its first foray into paper bottles — mini Baileys — were a hit at Barcelona's Time Out Festival in May.

While the Black Label bottle does contain a "very thin plastic liner" — and the alcohol manufacturer doesn't address its recyclability — Diageo explains that the plastic isn't attached to the paper, making it easy for bartenders (or eventually consumers) to easily separate the paper element for recycling.

Containing liquid in paper or organic material might seem like it would create a soggy mess, but the concept is gaining ground as companies aim to provide consumers with the products they love without a pricey environmental toll. Aldi is just one of the major retailers getting in on the action with its paper-based wine bottles, while Heinz has been testing bottles made from wood pulp.

Ultimately, innovations such as these stand to benefit shoppers' wallets. Pollution associated with manufacturing, shipping, and disposal contributes to an imbalance of heat-trapping gases in Earth's atmosphere, causing crop-destroying extreme weather events to grow more frequent and severe as global temperatures warm.

The Black Label's test lid isn't recyclable, but the news release notes that finding a more sustainable solution is a top consideration. PulPac and Setop DIAM collaborated with PA Consulting with the lid's trial-only iteration, and the partners expect additional learnings and developments.

"We are constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation to not only deliver the premium quality and iconic design our customers expect from us, but to do so in a way that reflects our sustainability ambitions," Johnnie Walker global brand director Jennifer English said.

"The paper-based bottle trial for Johnnie Walker Black Label marks a significant step forward in our journey. … We are pioneering new packaging solutions and shaping the future of the industry."

PA Consulting design and innovation expert Jamie Stone added: "PA is delighted to have worked with Diageo and PulPac to produce these paper-based bottles for Johnnie Walker Black Label. These bottles break new ground in packaging design and show the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions, whilst seeking to maintain the elegance, luxury, and bottle size expected in the premium drinks market."

