  • Business Business

Multibillion-dollar conglomerate donates $100 million to help conserve North American prairies: 'To leave the world better than I found it'

"To conserve and restore our prairies for future generations."

by Kaiyo Funaki
"To conserve and restore our prairies for future generations."

Photo Credit: Ducks Unlimited

Ducks Unlimited has announced that conglomerate Cox Enterprises has donated $100 million to the nonprofit's Wetlands America Trust, which oversees 400,000 acres of conservation easements and has conserved nearly a billion acres of North American wetlands.

The gift was made in honor of Jim Kennedy, chairman emeritus of Cox Enterprises and chairman of the James M. Cox Foundation, Arkansas Money and Politics reported

"Jim's passion for wildlife and wetland conservation is one of his many legacies. It is important to me, our family, and our company that Jim be recognized for his dedication to the environment," Cox Enterprises chairman and CEO Alex Taylor said

"We thought there was no better way to honor him than by creating a fund committed to serving an organization and cause so near to his heart."

Ducks Unlimited started nearly 90 years ago to conserve, restore, and manage wetlands and other habitats for waterfowl. DU has been involved in a 27,000-acre donation that serves as a home to several endangered species in Florida and a project that partially restored a wetland in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, its land trust focuses on protecting habitats and biodiversity, improving water quality, and protecting against floods and shoreline erosion. 

Watch now: Scientist responds to claim that volcanoes are responsible for planet's overheating

Wetlands are a crucial ecosystem that, along with grasslands, help make up prairies and act as breeding grounds for ducks and geese. They harbor numerous aquatic, terrestrial, and arboreal species; purify drinking water; and mitigate the effects of storms

Kennedy has volunteered with Ducks Unlimited for over five decades and served on its board of directors. He was the Wetlands America Trust's founding president and, along with the Cox Foundation and related sources, has donated almost $100 million to the nonprofit organization.

"It has always been important to me to leave the world better than I found it, and I was so honored when Alex proposed the idea of creating this fund," Kennedy said. "Ducks Unlimited and Wetlands America Trust are great partners to conserve and restore our prairies for future generations."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x