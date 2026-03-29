Fans disappointed by Dallas Cowboys owner's extravagant megayacht

"[The yacht has] its own zip code."

A football team isn't the only thing Jerry Jones owns.

Front Office Sports (@frontofficesports) posted a TikTok showing the Dallas Cowboys owner's massive yacht.

"A look at Jerry Jones' $225M superyacht," the video's caption read. Filmed in Miami, Florida, where the yacht was docked, the video was taken before a Cowboys game in Tampa.

The superyacht, named Bravo Eugenia, is 358 feet (109 meters) long, has a garage exclusively for water toys, and costs about $22 million to run annually, according to SuperYachtFan.

"It's got its own zip code," one commenter joked.

That's not even the half of it. When Jones purchased the yacht in 2019, Sports Illustrated reported that the vessel also contained a gym, spa, and two helipads. Apparently, $225 million may also be an underestimation — according to the outlet, the yacht cost $50 million more than Front Office Sports predicted.

Either way, it's wildly expensive. If there's one thing billionaires love to spend money on, it's superyachts. The Emir of Qatar's 404-foot-long superyacht, for example, cost a whopping $500 million — and that's nothing compared to the $620 million businesswoman Ann Walton Kroenke spent on hers.

Superyachts like these suck up an unthinkable amount of resources. The Azzam yacht, one of the largest in the world at about 180 meters (590 feet), carries 1 million liters (over 260,000 gallons) of fuel onboard, according to the Super Yacht Times.

The Bravo Eugenia uses a hybrid propulsion system, making it a bit more environmentally friendly than its diesel-powered counterparts. However, according to a case study by MTU Solutions, a standard yacht equipped with this technology still guzzles nearly 3,000 liters (about 800 gallons) of non-renewable fuel over four days.

Commenters on Front Office Sports' TikTok were shocked by the display of wealth, comparing it to their own lives.

"Here I am without even $20 to my name smh," one commenter said.

Another simply stated, "My account went negative today."

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