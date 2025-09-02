Jeff Bezos-backed startup poaches key member of Tesla braintrust: 'A smart business move'

As of now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk doesn't appear to be worried about the loss of top executives and talent.

An EV startup funded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos has landed a top engineer from Tesla as they look to get off the ground.

What's happening?

According to Electrek, EV startup Slate Auto has hired Napoleon Reyes, a former crucial cog in Tesla's manufacturing and production lines to help build up its Indiana pickup truck factory.

Reyes, a former U.S. Marine, holds degrees in mechanical engineering from Purdue University and previously worked for Subaru and Wabash before joining Tesla in 2020.

Reyes was quickly promoted to head the general assembly of Tesla's Model Y and eventually became the leader of new pilot processes at the Fremont factory. He also oversaw the production of the Model Y's reboot earlier this year.

Why is Reyes' departure important?

Slate had largely been flying under the radar until earlier this year, when it unveiled designs for an EV pickup truck with modular customization options and a starting price tag around $20,000. Hiring someone like Reyes, who has a ton of experience running the show on factories and production, shows that Slate is ready to move beyond just concepts and into real production.

"Poaching top talent is a smart business move to help accelerate quality manufacturing," one commenter said.

But the move isn't just about Slate; it's another key piece of Tesla's structure who is departing the company. The EV giants have been battling a "brain drain" in recent months, as top executives and tech experts have departed the company for a variety of new jobs. On top of that, close to a third of their employees have been laid off, further weakening their position at the top of the EV sector.

Losing an experience factory lead like Reyes won't staunch the bleeding and could lead to an exodus of even more talent.

What's being done about Tesla's brain drain?

As of now, CEO Elon Musk doesn't appear to be worried about the loss of top executives and talent. He's emphasized his own leadership as he's consolidated power, and it's become increasingly clear that the company will sink or swim with him and a streamlined power structure.

For Slate, Reyes could prove to be a valuable addition as the company works to bring its pickups to market.

