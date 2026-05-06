Jeff Bezos is reportedly selling his $500M superyacht because it attracts too much attention

"$500 million hurts him as much as when I put a penny in the Take a Penny tray."

Jeff Bezos has come to the decision that his $500 million superyacht, Koru, is just too big to sail.

Page Six reported that the billionaire is "quietly shopping" the 417-foot boat. It doesn't appear to be because the annual maintenance costs of Koru and its support ship, Abeona, total up to about $30 million a year, per Robb Report.

Page Six said the issue seemed to be the massive ship's notoriety and the operational challenges it causes. Just last year, there were high-profile instances in which the yacht's size complicated matters for Bezos.

Monaco rebuffed the ship ahead of a Formula One race, and the vessel was blocked from the Venice Lagoon for his wedding with Lauren Sánchez.

From the ship's launch, those sorts of incidents have been common.

On its delivery from the Netherlands, it prompted debate about temporarily taking apart Rotterdam's historic De Hef bridge so it could pass. Locals won that battle, but it was a forebear of the challenges to come.

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Koru has consistently drawn backlash for its opulence and the associated inconveniences it can cause. Residents and tourists gripe about everything from its status as a symbol of inequality to the outsized pollution it produces.

Despite all that, the appeal for Bezos is clear. The boat can house 18 guests and 36 crew members and features a large on-deck swimming pool, per SuperYachtFan.

That's lured in celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Oprah Winfrey on sailing trips all across the world. Page Six noted that may be part of the problem. Paparazzi and adept observers can spot the ship a million miles away.

For Bezos, the negatives now outweigh the positives.

"The two happiest days in the life of a boat owner," one Page Six commenter wrote. "The day they buy it and the day they sell it."

"$500 million hurts him as much as when I put a penny in the Take a Penny tray," another remarked.

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