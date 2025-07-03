Jeff Bezos denied port entry for $500 million megayacht in May — here's what you need to know

Bezos' yacht measures in at 417 feet long and has a 250-foot support ship.

For billionaires, there doesn't seem to be such a thing as too much. But with his megayacht, Jeff Bezos recently discovered that bigger isn't always better — even in one of the world's most luxurious locations.

Bezos, the founder of Amazon and one of the world's richest people, was denied entry to Monaco's port ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix at the end of May. According to Sustainability Times, the vessel, Koru, was turned away due to its size — it wouldn't comfortably fit.

Bezos was reportedly asked to keep the $500 million ship anchored offshore. He and now-wife Lauren Sanchez were able to speedboat to shore and enjoy the opulent springtime event.

Megayachts aren't just one of the surest signs of wealth and excess within our society, but they're also one of the most environmentally damaging.

Koru measures in at 417 feet long and has a 250-foot support ship called Abeona. Researchers previously found the megayacht to emit more than 7,000 tons of carbon pollution each year, which is equal to the average annual emissions of roughly 450 Americans.

A 2023 Oxfam study discovered that the wealthiest 1% of the world's population produced as much carbon pollution as the poorest two-thirds, with megayachts being one of the single biggest culprits.

Bezos takes Koru to many exotic locations and is often greeted with critics and protesters. Such was the case when Bezos's and Mark Zuckerberg's yachts were recently seen off the coast of Mallorca.

Bezos and Sanchez also faced scrutiny over their lavish June wedding. The event gathered many of the world's wealthiest people, many of whom came to Venice, Italy, via private plane or on their own yachts, prompting concerns about the event's total environmental impact.

Locals likened the wedding to "holding their home hostage," and Bezos and Sanchez ended up moving the ceremony to a more isolated part of Venice due to protests and security concerns.

