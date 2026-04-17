Jeff Bezos pledged to donate most of his money in his lifetime. To date, he's given away 2%

"It's not easy. Building Amazon was not easy."

How quickly should change happen when the resources are already available?

According to Fortune, Jeff Bezos, the world's third-richest person, pledged $10 billion in 2020 to climate and nature initiatives through the Bezos Earth Fund. So far, about $2.3 billion has been distributed.

"It's not easy. Building Amazon was not easy," Bezos told CNN in 2022. "It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I'm finding … that charity, philanthropy, is very similar."

Despite a pledge that he would give away most of his money in his lifetime, estimates suggest Bezos has donated less than 2% of his wealth.

That stands in stark contrast to MacKenzie Scott, his ex-wife, who has given away over $26 billion in just a few years, including over $7 billion in 2025 alone.

Meanwhile, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, his wife, has highlighted efforts tied to the fund, including investments in ocean conservation and AI-driven climate solutions, with millions of dollars awarded in recent months.

The situation underscores a broader tension between immense wealth and urgent global challenges.

Large-scale funding is critical in advancing solutions for issues such as conservation and clean energy. But when money is distributed slowly, projects that communities and ecosystems depend on can be delayed at crucial times.

Online reactions were wide-ranging, reflecting the complexity and emotion surrounding the topic.

"Greed is an evil mistress," one social media user wrote.

Another said: "He could simply PAY his employees well [and] offer a PENSION so people can afford to live and retire. Those same people will buy homes, pay taxes and not drain the system. Maybe some open small businesses, hire more people... Rinse and repeat! Instead he sends jobs overseas and HOARDS $$."

"Apparently he intends to live for a long long time," someone else joked.

"Thank goodness his ex-wife has a more charitable heart," one user commented.

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