Jeep stuns drivers with radical update to iconic SUV model: 'Set to redefine expectations'

Last week, Jeep unveiled that its current most affordable model, the Compass, will now be available as an electric vehicle in 2025.

An article by Electrek explained the added benefits of the electric SUV. On top of its sleek, classic Jeep design, it offers advanced technology, including hybrid power, as well as a WLTP driving range of 404 miles and fast-charging capabilities.

"The new Compass is set to redefine expectations in the most competitive passenger car segment, which accounts for almost a quarter of the total European market," a press release from Stellantis, an automaker company that produces Jeeps, stated.

EVs are making major headway in the mainstream, with their sales increasing every year. Cox Automotive says: "​​Roughly 7.5% of total new-vehicle sales in the first quarter [of 2025] were electric vehicles, an increase from 7% a year earlier."

The benefits of purchasing an EV encompass everything from reducing your carbon footprint to saving money. While EVs used to have a larger upfront cost, continued additions to the market — such as the new Compass EV — are making these vehicles more attainable for the average consumer.

Popular opinion in the U.S. is increasingly in favor of electric vehicles, though debate still stands. As EVs require mining minerals to produce their batteries, it is important to understand that the 30 million tons of minerals needed to switch to electric vehicles is tiny compared to the 16.5 billion tons of nonrenewable energy sources — such as gas, oil, and coal — currently being mined every year for gas-powered cars.

Furthermore, the minerals needed for EVs can be reused, unlike typical dirty fuels, which pollute the air and then become useless.

The new Jeep Compass EV also integrates fresh technology. "The iconic seven-slot grille gains a new Active Grille Shutter that's directly integrated into the front bumper, helping to improve aerodynamics," Electrek reports.

While this particular SUV offers fast-charging, another eco-friendly charging aid to EV owners' lives is the installation of solar panels. Not only does solar offer cheaper charging than public charging stations, but it will further contribute to the carbon-neutral nature of your EV purchase.

Resources such as EnergySage can help you get free estimates on solar panels and find the right option for making your environmentally conscious dreams a reality.

The new electric Compass proves that the future of EVs is bright, stylish, and ready to help provide cleaner air to all.

