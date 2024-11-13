Investigation exposes major news organizations' shady partnerships — here's why The New York Times, Washington Post, and Politico are in hot water

"Our most reputable news outlets are funding their fact-based journalism by giving polluters a platform to lie … eroding public trust in journalism."

Some of the world's most reputable news outlets are under fire after a report found they have been complicit in greenwashing the world's largest meat processing company.

What's happening?

Using data from MediaRadar, the environmental newsletter HEATED discovered that JBS USA — the American branch of the Brazil-based meatpacking conglomerate — has run marketing campaigns in 20 major publications to disseminate misleading statements about its sustainability goals.

According to its website, JBS plans to reach net zero emissions by 2040, upgrading its facilities, investing in R&D projects, and transitioning to renewable energy.

However, HEATED noted the National Advertising Review Board advised the company to stop promoting its so-called commitment to net zero emissions last year since it "does not have a formulated and vetted plan" to achieve this goal, adding that "evidence did not support the broad message … that JBS is on a path towards net zero."

Despite this, JBS has continued to spread misinformation, using the media to detract from and downplay its pollutive practices.

A few of the most notable perpetrators involved include The New York Times, Reuters, CNN, the Guardian, The Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post, some of which JBS paid thousands of dollars over the last few years to publish ads and sponsored content. For example, JBS has paid Politico at least $53,000 since 2021 to run ads that boost its image.

"Our most reputable news outlets are funding their fact-based journalism by giving polluters a platform to lie … eroding public trust in journalism," HEATED wrote.

Why is JBS' greenwashing concerning?

JBS' deceitful climate ads obscure the fact that it is responsible for producing 32 billion pounds of meat a year and is "one of the biggest consumers of cattle raised on newly deforested land," per the New York Times.

In addition to deforestation — which negatively impacts biodiversity and the Earth's ability to absorb carbon dioxide — livestock practices can contaminate water sources and release planet-warming gases.

According to Our World in Data, cattle raised for consumption emit 231 billion pounds of methane annually, exacerbating severe weather patterns associated with Earth's overheating.

What's being done about JBS' greenwashing?

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a groundbreaking lawsuit in March against JBS for engaging in "fraudulent and illegal environmental marketing practices."

The lawsuit argues JBS does not know the full extent of its carbon footprint, making it impossible to have a legitimate plan to offset its emissions completely. Additionally, JBS' primary goal to expand meat consumption contradicts the very nature of the carbon-intensive agricultural industry.

Meanwhile, lawmakers and environmentalists are working to prevent JBS from joining the New York Stock Exchange.

"Dozens of journalistic and NGO reports have shown that JBS is linked to more destruction of forests and other ecosystems than any other company in Brazil," a letter cosigned by 15 U.S. senators said. "The company has made repeated claims that it will eliminate deforestation but has not taken meaningful steps to do so."

