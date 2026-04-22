Reality TV personality: We'll all have Michelin star chefs, maids, and great health care thanks to AI

Jason Oppenheim, a real estate broker and reality TV figure best known for appearing on Netflix's Selling Sunset, is at the center of debate after a recent clip from The Iced Coffee Hour podcast began circulating on social media.

In the video, Oppenheim presented a vision of future society shaped by artificial intelligence — one in which traditional ideas of wealth could become obsolete.

Jason Oppenheim reveals EVERYONE will be able to afford private chefs, maids, the best healthcare in 10 years due to AI👀



"Everyone within 10 to 15 years will have a Michelin star chef, a maid, babysitter, a dentist, and the best physician in the world" pic.twitter.com/4fJ93ENpIf — The Iced Coffee Hour (@TheICHpodcast) April 20, 2026

"Probably everyone within 10 to 15 years will have a Michelin star chef, a maid, a babysitter, a dentist … [and] the best physician in the world," he said. "Someone who's poor today will have the best health care on planet Earth in 15 years."

He suggested that AI-powered humanoid robots could make luxury-level services widely accessible, regardless of income.

"This is inevitable," his brother, Brett Oppenheim, added. "If you don't think this is going to happen in 20 or 30 years — it's happening."

The video gained widespread attention, sparking discussion over how realistic that vision actually is.

On one hand, it reflects a genuine technological shift. AI is already transforming industries, and, if developed and deployed responsibly, it could make daily life more efficient.

On the other hand, the picture is far more complex. Rapid advances in AI and automation could reshape the job market, leaving many workers uncertain about their future livelihoods. And the bias that's been shown to be built into the technology doesn't exactly align with a vision of improved well-being for all, either.

AI's environmental impacts could also shape economics and quality of life. Training and running large-scale AI systems require significant energy, which can drive up emissions and electricity demand.

Commenters didn't hold back in sharing their skepticism.

"How am I paying for all this robotic wonderfulness? What is MY job?" one person asked.

"These guys just saying they believe something will happen doesn't mean that it will," another wrote. "Nothing is inevitable."

A third pointed out the limits of current technology: "AI can generate a recipe. It cannot julienne a carrot."

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